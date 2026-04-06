Indian LPG Tankers Safely Navigate the War-Torn Strait of Hormuz

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, have successfully navigated the dangerous Strait of Hormuz. According to Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, these vessels are headed towards Indian ports, marking a significant step amidst the conflict-induced challenges that have disrupted maritime operations in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil and gas supplies, has become increasingly perilous following the attacks initiated by the US and Israel on Iran and subsequent retaliations. Of the 28 Indian-flagged vessels that were present in the strait when the conflict broke out, only a few have managed to navigate to safety, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The passage of these vessels is vital for India, which relies heavily on Gulf imports to meet its LPG demands. Last year, India imported 33.15 million tonnes of LPG, with about 60% of its needs being met by these imports. The successful transit of these tankers brings much-needed relief to the country as it grapples with one of its worst LPG shortages in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)