Tragic Collision: Two Cousins Lose Lives in Fiery Crash
Two cousins, Ramchandra Goswami and Mukesh Goswami, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with their motorcycle on the Sikar-Udaipurwati road in Rajasthan. The impact was severe, causing both vehicles to catch fire and resulting in a traffic jam. Police restored traffic and began investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing accident on the Sikar-Udaipurwati road, two cousins lost their lives when a speeding SUV collided with their motorcycle on Monday, authorities reported. The tragic incident occurred approximately 15 km from Sikar city in Rajasthan.
The impact was so intense that the motorcycle became lodged under the SUV, leading to both vehicles catching fire. This incident caused a significant traffic jam on the thoroughfare, disrupting movement in both directions.
The victims, Ramchandra Goswami, 39, and Mukesh Goswami, 30, hailed from Purohit Ka Bas in Lakhhipura and were en route to Sikar city for work. Police, upon receiving the distress call, promptly arrived on the scene, dispatched the bodies for post-mortem, and quickly restored the traffic flow.
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