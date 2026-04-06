White House Proposes Major TSA Budget Cuts
The White House has proposed significant budget cuts to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including the reduction of more than 9,400 workers and over $1.5 billion. As part of privatization efforts, smaller airports may remove TSA personnel and implement private security measures. Efficiency improvements and job redundancies are also highlighted.
- Country:
- United States
The White House has announced plans to significantly reduce the budget and workforce of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The proposal includes cutting over 9,400 jobs and more than $1.5 billion from the agency's budget.
In an effort led by President Donald Trump, smaller airports may be required to abandon TSA services and engage private security firms, marking a step towards partial privatization of the agency which was created in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The initiative is expected to result in a payroll reduction of over 4,500 jobs. Additionally, the TSA aims to streamline operations, cut another 4,800 positions by enhancing efficiency, discontinue staffing at exit lanes, and eliminate redundancies.
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