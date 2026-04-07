Speeding Luxury Car Tragedy in Goa: Hotel Employee Killed

A tragic accident unfolded in Goa as a 23-year-old female hotel employee lost her life and her male colleague sustained serious injuries when a speeding luxury car collided with their motorcycle. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Darius Dias, the son of a businessman.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Dona Paula area. Police detained DIas, 22, on Monday. The luxury car, reportedly a Mini Cooper bearing a temporary number plate, struck the motorcycle, leading to the fatal accident.

Diksha Parwadkar, who was riding pillion, was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital, while D Arunkumar remains critically injured. Both victims were returning home after their shift at a five-star hotel. A police investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)