Speeding Luxury Car Tragedy in Goa: Hotel Employee Killed
A five-star hotel employee was killed and a male colleague injured after a luxury car, allegedly driven by a businessman's son, crashed into their motorcycle in Goa. Darius Dias, 22, was arrested linked to the incident. The accident occurred Sunday night in Dona Paula.
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- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Goa as a 23-year-old female hotel employee lost her life and her male colleague sustained serious injuries when a speeding luxury car collided with their motorcycle. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Darius Dias, the son of a businessman.
The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Dona Paula area. Police detained DIas, 22, on Monday. The luxury car, reportedly a Mini Cooper bearing a temporary number plate, struck the motorcycle, leading to the fatal accident.
Diksha Parwadkar, who was riding pillion, was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital, while D Arunkumar remains critically injured. Both victims were returning home after their shift at a five-star hotel. A police investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)