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Reopening of the King Fahd Causeway Amid Regional Tensions

The King Fahd Causeway, a crucial bridge connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, has been reopened after being closed due to potential threats from Iran. Its closure followed a missile attack targeting Saudi Arabia, causing concern over potential damage to energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:49 IST
Reopening of the King Fahd Causeway Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The King Fahd Causeway, a pivotal bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, resumed operations Tuesday morning following its closure due to potential threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced on X that this primary road link between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened. This development follows a period of heightened tension in the region.

The closure came after a ballistic missile attack by Iran targeted Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about possible damage to critical energy infrastructure. Official statements have not clarified the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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