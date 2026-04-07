Reopening of the King Fahd Causeway Amid Regional Tensions

The King Fahd Causeway, a pivotal bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, resumed operations Tuesday morning following its closure due to potential threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced on X that this primary road link between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened. This development follows a period of heightened tension in the region.

The closure came after a ballistic missile attack by Iran targeted Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about possible damage to critical energy infrastructure. Official statements have not clarified the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)