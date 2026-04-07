Sri Lanka Secures Energy Lifeline Amidst West Asia Conflict
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announces an economic relief package to counter the West Asia conflict. India agrees to supply petrol and diesel as Sri Lanka focuses on energy sustainability. Prices surge due to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, prompting diplomatic engagements with Russia and India.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka unveiled an economic relief package to address the impact of the West Asia conflict, announcing that India has committed to providing the country with vital petrol and diesel supplies.
Addressing parliament, Dissanayake emphasized the government's role in addressing public hardships by focusing on critical areas like fuel, energy, gas, and fertilizer. The relief plan includes concessions of LKR 100 and 20 per litre for diesel and petrol, respectively, expected to cost LKR 20 billion monthly.
Amidst rising energy prices following the US-Israel military action against Iran, Sri Lanka has engaged in diplomatic discussions, securing India's support and initiating talks with Russia for essential resources. Recent measures include adjustments in workweek schedules and receiving emergency fuel shipments from India.
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