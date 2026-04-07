Uttar Pradesh's Transport Revolution: 49 Airport-Style Bus Terminals to Transform Commute Experience

The Uttar Pradesh government greenlit a transformative proposal on Tuesday to build 49 new bus terminals with airport-style amenities under the public-private partnership model.

Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet meeting saw the approval of the project, announced by State Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. With features like VIP lounges, restaurants, and cinema halls, these terminals aim to ease city congestion by offering comprehensive passenger services.

The initiative, including 23 previously approved terminals, represents a significant infrastructure boost, aiming to attract around Rs 4,000 crore in investment while enhancing public transport accessibility across 52 districts.