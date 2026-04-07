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Uttar Pradesh's Transport Revolution: 49 Airport-Style Bus Terminals to Transform Commute Experience

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the construction of 49 bus terminals with modern amenities akin to airports under a public-private partnership. This development aims to reduce city congestion by providing passenger facilities. The initiative is expected to attract Rs 4,000 crore in investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Transport Revolution: 49 Airport-Style Bus Terminals to Transform Commute Experience
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The Uttar Pradesh government greenlit a transformative proposal on Tuesday to build 49 new bus terminals with airport-style amenities under the public-private partnership model.

Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet meeting saw the approval of the project, announced by State Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. With features like VIP lounges, restaurants, and cinema halls, these terminals aim to ease city congestion by offering comprehensive passenger services.

The initiative, including 23 previously approved terminals, represents a significant infrastructure boost, aiming to attract around Rs 4,000 crore in investment while enhancing public transport accessibility across 52 districts.

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