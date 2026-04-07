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Trump's Ultimatum: Tehran Defiant as Tensions Escalate

In escalating tensions, Iran defied U.S. President Trump's ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump threatened dire consequences if Iran doesn't comply. Strikes intensified on both sides, straining relations further. Despite the situation, mediation efforts continue, with Pakistan attempting to broker peace amidst global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:24 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Tehran Defiant as Tensions Escalate
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As tensions between Iran and the United States intensify, Iran has shown no intention of complying with President Donald Trump's ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the deadline set for Tuesday night.

Trump warned of severe repercussions, stating "a whole civilization will die tonight" unless Tehran agreed to a last-minute deal. Throughout the day, attacks on Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, airports, and power lines, have continued, while Iran responded with retaliatory actions against Gulf neighbors.

Efforts to mediate the situation persist, with Pakistan playing a central role. Talks on a broader peace settlement remain contingent on the cessation of attacks and guarantees of non-aggression. Meanwhile, the global market remains on edge, uncertain of the outcome of Trump's threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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