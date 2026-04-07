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Southwest Airlines Imposes New Lithium Charger Restrictions

Southwest Airlines announced new regulations limiting passengers to one lithium portable charger per flight, prohibiting them from being stowed in overhead bins and banning in-flight recharging. These changes, effective April 20, aim to reduce battery fire risks, aligning with recent restrictions set by the United Nations aviation agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:02 IST
Southwest Airlines Imposes New Lithium Charger Restrictions
  • Country:
  • United States

Southwest Airlines has introduced new restrictions on the use of lithium portable chargers, aiming to enhance passenger safety by reducing the risks of battery fires during flights.

Effective April 20, passengers will be limited to carrying just one portable charger, which must not be stored in overhead bins or recharged using the aircraft's in-seat power outlets.

This policy aligns with updated guidelines from the United Nations aviation agency, which recently limited the use of such devices to two per passenger to maintain flight safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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