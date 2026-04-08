Airlines Demand Energy Security Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to enhance energy security, focusing on jet fuel stabilization. This comes as rising costs, driven by geopolitical tensions such as the Iran war, impact airlines worldwide, according to IATA Chief Willie Walsh at a conference in Singapore.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a call for action, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing global airlines, has urged governments to prioritize energy security, with a particular focus on stabilizing jet fuel supplies. IATA Chief Willie Walsh highlighted this need during a conference in Singapore.
The demand comes amid escalating jet fuel prices, largely attributed to geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war in Iran, which is affecting airline operations and finances globally.
Walsh's remarks underscore the airline industry's vulnerability to fuel price fluctuations, prompting a collective call for stabilized energy policies to ensure sustainable operations worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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