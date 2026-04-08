Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Rajasthan's Economic Lifeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan on April 21 to inaugurate the new refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district, as announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex, developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited, promises to be a pivotal economic project for the state.

With a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes annually, the complex is expected to boost the economy and create employment opportunities, marking a significant development for the Marwar region and Rajasthan as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)