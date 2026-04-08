Global Markets Rally After U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Eases Tensions

Global shares surged on Wednesday as oil prices plunged following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The temporary truce includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies.

Major European indices showed strong gains. France's CAC 40 rose nearly 4% to 8,223.91, Germany's DAX increased 4.7% to 23,996.26, and Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 2.3% to 10,582.86. In the U.S., Dow futures were up 2.3% at 47,891.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 2.5% to 6,824.00.

Asian markets followed suit, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 5.4% and South Korea's Kospi soaring 6.9%. Meanwhile, benchmark US crude and Brent crude fell significantly. Market analyst Tim Waterer emphasized cautious optimism, noting that long-term stability remains uncertain as the two-week ceasefire is short-lived.

(With inputs from agencies.)