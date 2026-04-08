EU Commission's Stance on Future Security in the Strait of Hormuz
The EU Commission has refrained from commenting on future measures to ensure secure traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni emphasized the importance of keeping the strait, a critical global access point, open to all.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The EU Commission maintained its silence on potential future actions to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni highlighted an ongoing opportunity for mediation, emphasizing the strategic waterway's designation as a global 'public good' essential for international accessibility.
While the ceasefire is welcomed, the EU's future steps regarding this crucial maritime chokepoint remain undisclosed at this time.
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