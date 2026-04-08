EU Commission's Stance on Future Security in the Strait of Hormuz

The EU Commission maintained its silence on potential future actions to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni highlighted an ongoing opportunity for mediation, emphasizing the strategic waterway's designation as a global 'public good' essential for international accessibility.

While the ceasefire is welcomed, the EU's future steps regarding this crucial maritime chokepoint remain undisclosed at this time.