Historic Stock Surge as Ceasefire Boosts Emerging Markets

In a remarkable market rally, investors witnessed a wealth surge of Rs 16.25 lakh crore as the BSE Sensex climbed nearly 4% on Wednesday. The surge followed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, which brought some relief to global geopolitical tensions.

The Reserve Bank of India opted to maintain its key policy rate at 5.25%, amid heightened uncertainty stemming from the recent West Asia conflict's impact on energy supplies. Despite the geopolitical backdrop, equity markets flourished as the ceasefire eased inflationary pressures and reinforced India's fiscal position.

Significant market activity was observed across global markets, with substantial gains recorded in Asian and European indices. India's domestic market saw realty, auto, and bank stocks leading the charge, reflecting widespread optimism among investors following the geopolitical developments.