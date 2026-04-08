Haryana Boosts Minimum Wage for Unskilled Workers by 35%

The Haryana government announced a significant 35% wage increase for unskilled workers, taking the minimum monthly wage from Rs 11,274.60 to Rs 15,220. Labour Minister Anil Vij highlighted that the policy, taking effect retroactively from April 1, aims to enhance workers' living standards and economic stability.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to worker welfare and social security, underscoring the impact of this wage hike on the livelihoods of countless unskilled workers and their families. The minister explained that during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha budget session, an expert committee advocated for this increase, leading to the recent cabinet approval.

The pay raise applies to various worker classifications: semi-skilled workers now earn Rs 16,780.74, skilled workers earn Rs 18,500.81, and highly skilled workers earn Rs 19,425.85. Minister Vij assured ongoing efforts to improve working conditions and social security for workers, vital to India's and Haryana's economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)