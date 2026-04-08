Ceasefire Fuels Surging Global Markets

Global stock markets experienced a notable surge after a ceasefire agreement was reached among the US, Iran, and Israel. This development followed President Donald Trump's decision to de-escalate tensions with Iran, which had threatened to disrupt oil flows.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1,383 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite increased by 3.3%, echoing major gains in both European and Asian markets. However, stock prices remain below pre-war levels, and oil prices, though reduced, are still higher than before the conflict, reflecting ongoing risks.

Analysts emphasize guarded optimism as the ceasefire is only temporary, and uncertainties linger around consistent oil flow through critical channels. Despite the temporary market upswing, experts urge caution as they observe potential long-term peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)