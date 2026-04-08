Left Menu

Ceasefire Fuels Surging Global Markets

Global stock markets have surged following a ceasefire agreement between the US, Iran, and Israel. Oil prices have plummeted as President Trump stepped back from a potential conflict. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones saw significant gains, but cautious optimism prevails amid uncertainties around future oil flow disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:36 IST
Ceasefire Fuels Surging Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a notable surge after a ceasefire agreement was reached among the US, Iran, and Israel. This development followed President Donald Trump's decision to de-escalate tensions with Iran, which had threatened to disrupt oil flows.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1,383 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite increased by 3.3%, echoing major gains in both European and Asian markets. However, stock prices remain below pre-war levels, and oil prices, though reduced, are still higher than before the conflict, reflecting ongoing risks.

Analysts emphasize guarded optimism as the ceasefire is only temporary, and uncertainties linger around consistent oil flow through critical channels. Despite the temporary market upswing, experts urge caution as they observe potential long-term peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026