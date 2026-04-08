Global Markets Brace for Change Following U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

In the wake of a temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire, global bond markets are showing signs of recuperation, though a full recovery from recent tumult remains uncertain. Despite efforts toward peace, persistent inflation and elevated energy prices continue to hinder market stabilization, financial experts suggest.

The ceasefire agreement has spurred a rally in both stock and bond markets, even as pre-war projections for interest rate cuts fade away. Some investors anticipate potential rate hikes as feared oil shortages diminish, potentially easing global growth concerns.

The energy and inflation dynamics underscore long-standing economic challenges, with central banks maintaining a cautious stance. As geopolitics remain a key risk, policymakers are sidestepping immediate rate cuts while facing potential upward risks to inflation.