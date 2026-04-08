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Delta Air Lines Faces Turbulence with Rising Fuel Costs Amid Middle East Conflict

Delta Air Lines warned of rising costs due to surging jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict, prompting the carrier to cut capacity growth projections. A ceasefire has temporarily alleviated pressures, but oil prices remain high. Delta's CEO anticipates long-term industry shifts, with structural changes expected across airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:38 IST
Delta Air Lines Faces Turbulence with Rising Fuel Costs Amid Middle East Conflict
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Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that it is scrapping all planned capacity growth for the current quarter and has issued a profit forecast below Wall Street's expectations. The move comes as jet fuel prices, driven by the ongoing conflict in Iran, threaten to raise costs by over $2 billion for the company.

Jet fuel's price reached $4.81 per gallon, nearly double what it was before the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Delta anticipates paying $4.30 per gallon in the June quarter, reflecting the first major post-pandemic economic strain on the airline industry. This has forced airlines to reconsider growth and cost strategies.

While a recent ceasefire declared by President Trump temporarily rallied airline shares and caused oil prices to dip, Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, warns that high oil prices could persist. As airlines grapple with these changes, Delta and others have started trimming lower-margin routes to conserve fuel and protect profit margins.

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