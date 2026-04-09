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World Bank Revises India's FY27 Growth Amid Middle East Uncertainty

The World Bank has slightly increased India's growth forecast for 2026-27 to 6.6%, highlighting GST rate cuts as a factor boosting consumer demand. However, the Middle East crisis poses risks. Despite positive domestic demand and export resilience, elevated energy prices and uncertain global conditions could constrain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:12 IST
World Bank Revises India's FY27 Growth Amid Middle East Uncertainty
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In its latest report, the World Bank has adjusted India's growth forecast for the fiscal year 2026-27 to 6.6% from previous estimates. This revision reflects not just the potential boost in consumer demand due to GST rate cuts but also concerns over headwinds from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The fiscal impact of increased energy prices alongside the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East presents significant risks. These factors, according to the World Bank, could pressure consumer prices and limit household income despite an initial surge in demand.

Investment growth, too, faces challenges amid rising uncertainty and input costs. While export access to the US and EU remains positive, it is overshadowed by slower growth among major global trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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