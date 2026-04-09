West Virginia's Energy Crunch: Residents Grapple with Soaring Electricity Bills

West Virginians are grappling with soaring electricity bills, despite living in one of America's most energy-rich states. Residents like Rebecca Michalski are forced to make tough choices between heating their homes and other essential expenses.

The state's reliance on aging coal-fired plants, coupled with rising natural gas prices and demand, are exacerbating the crisis. Despite previous promises from political leaders to reduce utility costs, including those made by President Donald Trump, little relief has materialized.

Increased electricity rates have become a contentious topic in recent elections, as more West Virginians demand answers and solutions. With ongoing concerns about affordability, residents are calling for a reevaluation of energy policies and infrastructure investments to alleviate the financial pressure.