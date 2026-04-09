Bangladesh Growth Slows Amid Rising Poverty and Financial Strain, World Bank Calls for Urgent Reform Push

Bangladesh’s economic resilience is facing one of its toughest tests in decades, as slowing growth, rising poverty, and mounting financial sector stress converge with global geopolitical shocks, according to the World Bank’s latest Bangladesh Development Update.

The report paints a sobering picture of an economy under pressure, projecting growth to slow to 3.9% in FY26, while warning that without bold structural reforms, Bangladesh risks losing the momentum that has defined its development success over the past two decades.

A Convergence of Domestic Weakness and Global Shocks

The slowdown reflects a combination of internal structural challenges and external headwinds, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East—a region critical to Bangladesh’s remittances, trade flows, and energy imports.

The World Bank highlights multiple stress points:

Persistent high inflation

A fragile banking system

Weak revenue mobilisation

Declining private investment

These pressures are compounded by rising global energy costs, which are expected to increase fiscal burdens through higher subsidies and strain the country’s already limited fiscal space.

“With thin foreign exchange buffers and tight fiscal conditions, Bangladesh has limited capacity to absorb prolonged external shocks,” the report warns.

Poverty Reversal Signals Deepening Economic Strain

One of the most concerning findings is the reversal in poverty reduction gains.

National poverty rose to 21.4% in 2025 , up from 18.7% in 2022

An additional 1.4 million people fell into poverty in 2025 alone

Only 0.5 million people are now expected to exit poverty, down sharply from earlier projections of 1.7 million

At the same time, inflation remains elevated at 8.5%, eroding real incomes—particularly for low-income households whose wages have failed to keep pace with rising prices.

Banking Sector Risks Reach Critical Levels

The report identifies the financial sector as a key vulnerability, with alarming indicators:

Non-performing loans (NPLs) surged to 30.6% by December 2025

Capital adequacy across banks has fallen below regulatory minimums

These weaknesses limit the banking system’s ability to support economic activity and increase the risk of broader financial instability.

Structural Bottlenecks Holding Back Growth

Despite its success in export-led growth—particularly in the ready-made garments (RMG) sector—Bangladesh’s broader private sector remains constrained.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ the majority of the workforce, face:

High regulatory costs

Unreliable infrastructure

Limited access to finance

Meanwhile, the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio has fallen below 7%, the lowest in 15 years, severely limiting the government’s ability to invest in infrastructure, social services, and economic transformation.

Reform Agenda: A Blueprint for Recovery

The World Bank stresses that urgent and coordinated reforms are essential to restore macroeconomic stability and unlock growth.

Key priorities include:

Strengthening revenue mobilisation systems

Reforming and stabilising the banking sector

Improving the business environment to attract investment

Enhancing infrastructure and energy reliability

Promoting competition and reducing regulatory uncertainty

“Without decisive structural reforms, Bangladesh’s resilience cannot last,” said Jean Pesme, World Bank Division Director.

Private Sector-Led Growth Seen as Critical

The report places strong emphasis on enabling private sector-led growth, particularly through:

Targeted deregulation

Streamlined trade policies

Competitive neutrality for state-owned enterprises

Improved access to finance

“Reducing regulatory uncertainty and easing constraints on firms will help unlock investment and job creation,” said lead economist Dhruv Sharma.

External Sector Stabilisation Offers Limited Relief

There are some positive signals. The adoption of a more flexible exchange rate regime in 2025 has helped stabilise the taka and rebuild foreign exchange reserves, supported by strong remittance inflows.

However, vulnerabilities remain:

Export performance is sensitive to global demand shocks

Foreign direct investment (FDI) remains low

External pressures could quickly re-emerge if global conditions worsen

South Asia Context: Slower but Still Leading Growth

The Bangladesh outlook mirrors broader regional trends. The World Bank’s South Asia Economic Update forecasts regional growth to slow to 6.3% in 2026, down from 7% in 2025, before recovering to 6.9% in 2027.

Despite this moderation, South Asia remains the fastest-growing region among emerging markets, though its reliance on global energy markets leaves it exposed to external volatility.

Industrial Policy: Opportunity with Caution

The report also highlights the growing use of industrial policy across South Asia, with governments actively shaping economic sectors.

While such policies are being deployed at twice the rate of other developing regions, results have been mixed due to:

Limited institutional capacity

Fiscal constraints

Market size limitations

Well-targeted interventions—such as industrial parks, skills development, and export support—could help address specific gaps if implemented effectively.

A Critical Juncture for Bangladesh’s Growth Model

Bangladesh stands at a pivotal moment. Its past success—driven by export growth, labour competitiveness, and resilience—now faces structural limits.

The path forward, the World Bank argues, will depend on whether policymakers can shift from resilience to reform, tackling deep-rooted inefficiencies while navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

With a rapidly growing workforce and rising development aspirations, the stakes are high: sustained reform could unlock a new phase of inclusive growth, while inaction risks prolonged stagnation and rising inequality.