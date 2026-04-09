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Mercedes-Benz India Revives with Record Sales and Electric Expansion

Mercedes-Benz India recorded a 7% rise in Q1 2026 sales, achieving its best-ever fiscal sales in 2025-26. Despite geopolitical tensions, the company remains optimistic about growth, driven by demand for luxury and electric vehicles. Looking ahead, Mercedes plans further electric launches, including the CLA BEV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:18 IST
Mercedes-Benz India Revives with Record Sales and Electric Expansion
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German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has reported a noteworthy 7 percent increase in sales for the first quarter of 2026, reaching 5,131 units compared to 4,775 units in the same period last year.

For the financial year 2025-26, Mercedes-Benz India celebrated a record-breaking era, with 19,363 units sold, up from 18,928 in fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, top-end vehicles (TEV) priced above Rs 1.5 crore comprised 27 percent of total sales. Despite the West Asia conflict influencing market perceptions, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer expressed confidence in achieving continued growth in the Indian market, anticipating another peak fiscal year in 2026-27.

Summarizing the year, Iyer noted the firm demand for top-tier luxury offerings and a robust 'core' segment market. The electric vehicle sector also surged, with battery electric vehicles representing 20 percent of Mercedes-Benz's top-end retail volumes in 2025-26. The lineup expansion continues with the upcoming launch of the CLA BEV on April 24, 2026, signifying Mercedes-Benz's commitment to the electric future in India.

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