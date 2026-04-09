Mercedes-Benz India Revives with Record Sales and Electric Expansion

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has reported a noteworthy 7 percent increase in sales for the first quarter of 2026, reaching 5,131 units compared to 4,775 units in the same period last year.

For the financial year 2025-26, Mercedes-Benz India celebrated a record-breaking era, with 19,363 units sold, up from 18,928 in fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, top-end vehicles (TEV) priced above Rs 1.5 crore comprised 27 percent of total sales. Despite the West Asia conflict influencing market perceptions, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer expressed confidence in achieving continued growth in the Indian market, anticipating another peak fiscal year in 2026-27.

Summarizing the year, Iyer noted the firm demand for top-tier luxury offerings and a robust 'core' segment market. The electric vehicle sector also surged, with battery electric vehicles representing 20 percent of Mercedes-Benz's top-end retail volumes in 2025-26. The lineup expansion continues with the upcoming launch of the CLA BEV on April 24, 2026, signifying Mercedes-Benz's commitment to the electric future in India.