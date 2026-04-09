India's Basmati Rice Exports Thrive Despite West Asia Conflict

Amid the ongoing tensions in the West Asia region, India's Basmati rice export sector has showcased remarkable resilience. Despite initial fears of severe impacts on trade, exporters have found alternative supply routes, while government interventions have provided crucial support in navigating the crisis.

Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), highlights that although logistics were disrupted initially, the sector quickly stabilized. He noted that concerns were significant due to the Middle East being a major market, accounting for 70% of India's Basmati exports.

In response to the conflict, exporters faced logistical challenges, including increased shipping costs and storage charges. Yet, through creative rerouting via Turkey's Mersin port and increased demand for staple food items, the sector not only bounced back but also saw rising prices and maintained its competitive edge globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)