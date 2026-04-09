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Hassan Takes the Wheel: Tanzania's Presidential Convoy Slims Down

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced measures to reduce her sizeable motorcade in an effort to curb fuel consumption amid rising oil prices. As several African nations take similar steps, Tanzania's focus on fuel efficiency highlights the continent's response to mounting energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:00 IST
Hassan Takes the Wheel: Tanzania's Presidential Convoy Slims Down
President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan is taking bold steps to tackle fuel consumption by trimming her sizable presidential motorcade. Known as one of the largest in Africa, Hassan's convoy reduction aims to cut fuel use and operational costs as oil prices continue to climb.

Governments across Africa have been grappling with similar challenges. Just recently, Madagascar declared a state of emergency to control fuel consumption, while South Africa reduced the fuel levy, and Ethiopia introduced fuel rationing measures. Senegal has also imposed restrictions, limiting non-essential foreign trips for government ministers.

Hassan emphasized that her travels would now involve consolidated transport in smaller buses to mitigate expenses amid these challenging times. Tanzania boasts a three-month fuel reserve, but Hassan has urged businesses not to inflate prices despite recent increases of USD 0.40 per litre due to geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war impacting global oil routes.

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