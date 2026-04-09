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Economic Slowdown: The Aftermath of the Government Shutdown

Slowed by a 43-day government shutdown, the American economy grew at a sluggish 0.5% annual pace in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Commerce Department downgraded its previous growth estimate. Federal spending cuts impacted GDP growth, while the year ended with volatile job market trends amid a global economic outlook influenced by rising energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:24 IST
Economic Slowdown: The Aftermath of the Government Shutdown
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  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of last fall's 43-day government shutdown, the American economy experienced sluggish growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Commerce Department reported on Thursday that GDP grew at an annual pace of just 0.5%, a downgrade from earlier estimates.

The slowdown followed strong growth in earlier quarters and was exacerbated by a sharp decline in federal government spending and investment. Consumer spending also saw a decrease, providing further evidence of the shutdown's effects.

As 2026 unfolds, the economic outlook remains uncertain due to rising energy prices and tensions from the US-Israeli war with Iran, which have disrupted global commerce. The job market has shown volatility, reflecting the ongoing challenges facing the economy.

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