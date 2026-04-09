India's Road to Top Automobile Market: Gadkari's Vision

In a bold declaration at the All India Management Association's annual conference, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari underscored the significance of 'technology for life' as the centerpiece of India's developmental vision. He unveiled ambitions to position India as the preeminent global automobile market within the next seven years.

Gadkari highlighted the essential role of technology-driven transformation, research, and innovation in charting India's future economic course. He cited the cost-effective logistics of using waterways over roads and rail, referencing his substantial work in developing river transportation systems during his tenure as Shipping Minister.

The minister elaborated on the integration of waste materials like steel slag into infrastructure projects, such as road construction, and reflected on the automotive sector's significant growth. With India now the third-largest automobile marketplace, Gadkari outlined the government's aspirations to lead globally, envisioning immense job creation and substantial contributions to exports and the economy.