Left Menu

India's Road to Top Automobile Market: Gadkari's Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized 'technology for life' as India's future asset at AIMA's conference. He outlined plans to make India the leading automobile market in seven years, highlighting technological advancements, infrastructure reforms, and job creation as key drivers of economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST
India's Road to Top Automobile Market: Gadkari's Vision
Nitin Gadkari ,Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (Photo-ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration at the All India Management Association's annual conference, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari underscored the significance of 'technology for life' as the centerpiece of India's developmental vision. He unveiled ambitions to position India as the preeminent global automobile market within the next seven years.

Gadkari highlighted the essential role of technology-driven transformation, research, and innovation in charting India's future economic course. He cited the cost-effective logistics of using waterways over roads and rail, referencing his substantial work in developing river transportation systems during his tenure as Shipping Minister.

The minister elaborated on the integration of waste materials like steel slag into infrastructure projects, such as road construction, and reflected on the automotive sector's significant growth. With India now the third-largest automobile marketplace, Gadkari outlined the government's aspirations to lead globally, envisioning immense job creation and substantial contributions to exports and the economy.

TRENDING

1
Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

 India
2
Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anticipation

Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anti...

 India
3
High Stakes Bypolls: A Test of Political Power in India

High Stakes Bypolls: A Test of Political Power in India

 India
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigation Lapses

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Alleged Job Scam-Kidnapping Case Amid Investigati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026