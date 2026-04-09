Ceasefire Ineffectual: Global Economy Faces Downgrade Amid Iran Conflict
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns of a downgrade in the global economic forecast due to the Iran war, despite a ceasefire. The conflict has caused energy prices to surge and hindered economic growth. Sub-Saharan Africa and small islands remain vulnerable, with governments having limited economic intervention capacity.
- Country:
- United States
The Iran war's impact on the global economy is grim, warned IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. Although a fragile ceasefire is in place, the IMF is set to downgrade its economic forecast next week, she announced on Thursday.
Georgieva noted that absent this conflict, global growth prospects would have seen an upgrade. The war, beginning on February 28, has disrupted energy supplies, inflated oil and gas prices, and shattered business confidence worldwide.
The economic turmoil particularly threatens sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations. Georgieva emphasized caution in policy responses, urging against measures like export limits or price controls that could exacerbate the crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU MED9 Leaders Demand Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Ceasefire as a Path to Peace: Insights from Mehbooba Mufti
European Markets Reel Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Concerns
Israel-Lebanon talks expected to start next week in Washington to boost tentative ceasefire in Iran war, AP reports citing source.
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Ceasefire Doubts