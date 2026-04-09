Left Menu

Ceasefire Ineffectual: Global Economy Faces Downgrade Amid Iran Conflict

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns of a downgrade in the global economic forecast due to the Iran war, despite a ceasefire. The conflict has caused energy prices to surge and hindered economic growth. Sub-Saharan Africa and small islands remain vulnerable, with governments having limited economic intervention capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST
Ceasefire Ineffectual: Global Economy Faces Downgrade Amid Iran Conflict
  • Country:
  • United States

The Iran war's impact on the global economy is grim, warned IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. Although a fragile ceasefire is in place, the IMF is set to downgrade its economic forecast next week, she announced on Thursday.

Georgieva noted that absent this conflict, global growth prospects would have seen an upgrade. The war, beginning on February 28, has disrupted energy supplies, inflated oil and gas prices, and shattered business confidence worldwide.

The economic turmoil particularly threatens sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations. Georgieva emphasized caution in policy responses, urging against measures like export limits or price controls that could exacerbate the crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes

Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes

 Lebanon
2
Historic Voter Turnout: Assam and Puducherry Set New Records

Historic Voter Turnout: Assam and Puducherry Set New Records

 India
3
Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health ministry says, reports AP.

Over 300 people killed in widespread Israeli strikes over Lebanon, health mi...

 Global
4
Swift Action: House to Implement Landmark Aviation Safety Reforms

Swift Action: House to Implement Landmark Aviation Safety Reforms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026