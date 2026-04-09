Ceasefire Ineffectual: Global Economy Faces Downgrade Amid Iran Conflict

The Iran war's impact on the global economy is grim, warned IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. Although a fragile ceasefire is in place, the IMF is set to downgrade its economic forecast next week, she announced on Thursday.

Georgieva noted that absent this conflict, global growth prospects would have seen an upgrade. The war, beginning on February 28, has disrupted energy supplies, inflated oil and gas prices, and shattered business confidence worldwide.

The economic turmoil particularly threatens sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations. Georgieva emphasized caution in policy responses, urging against measures like export limits or price controls that could exacerbate the crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)