Landmark Aviation Safety Reform on the Horizon

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote next week on a significant aviation safety reform bill. This legislation comes in response to a January 2025 collision that tragically claimed 67 lives.

The bill mandates collision-prevention technologies on military aircraft and sets standards for civilian aircraft. It also seeks to reform the Federal Aviation Administration's safety protocols, with focused improvements on air traffic control operations and procedures.

Despite previous hurdles, the bill which includes vital amendments like the ALERT Act, promises to honor the lives lost by ensuring robust aviation safety regulations that could prevent future tragedies, while addressing all recommendations outlined by the National Transportation Safety Board.