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Global Cues Boost Domestic Stocks Amid Volatile Market Conditions

Equity benchmarks in India opened positively on Friday, driven by strong global cues and tech sector earnings, following a volatile session. Key indices, including the Sensex and Nifty, recorded gains reflecting the international market trends. Despite early gains, underlying pressures like geopolitical tensions and inflation persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST
Global Cues Boost Domestic Stocks Amid Volatile Market Conditions
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a positive start to Friday's trading session, India's domestic equity benchmarks climbed, buoyed by robust global cues and encouraging earnings from the technology sector. This rebound came on the heels of a volatile previous session marked by significant selling pressure.

The Sensex rose by 397.02 points to 77,028.67, while the NSE Nifty50 saw an increase of 134.35 points, reaching 23,909.45. The gains were largely driven by trends seen across international markets, with a significant influence from the United States and Asia.

On the corporate front, key players such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank posted gains, boosting investor sentiment further. In the auto sector, companies like Maruti and Mahindra also witnessed an upward trajectory.

Global market developments played a pivotal role, particularly the S&P 500's ongoing winning streak and positive investor reactions to geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Noteworthy performances by tech giants fueled the Nasdaq, which in turn supported Indian IT stocks.

However, underlying market pressures remain, with recent stalls in the rupee's rally and inflation worries weighing on investor sentiment. Analysts highlight profit booking and a cautious technical outlook for short-term market dynamics, identifying key support and resistance levels for Nifty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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