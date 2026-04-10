Indian Stock Market Gains Momentum Amid Global Positivity and Tech Sector Boost

In a recovery from a turbulent session, India's domestic equity benchmarks opened positively on Friday, bolstered by robust international markets and encouraging earnings from the technology sector. At 9:16 am, the Sensex gained 397.02 points to reach 77,028.67, and the NSE Nifty50 climbed 134.35 points to 23,909.45, mirroring a larger global upward trend, particularly from the U.S. and Asia.

Key market movers included Axis Bank, which increased by 1.80 percent to 1,342.20, and ICICI Bank, up 1.58 percent at 1,301.50. In the automotive sector, Maruti rose by 95.00 rupees, while Mahindra advanced 37.80 rupees to 3,204.60.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, highlighted global influences, noting a rise in major U.S. stock indices amid reports of peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. The Nasdaq's strong performance also boosted Indian IT stocks, with notable gains in companies like Amazon due to AI chip advancements, and TCS reporting a 1.2 percent revenue growth. Vakil noted improved growth prospects for TCS ahead.

Despite the initial gains, some pressures resurfaced. The rupee's five-session rally ended, influenced by rising crude prices and foreign investment outflows. On Thursday, the Nifty fell 222 points, driven by inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, commented on the technical market conditions and identified key support and resistance levels for the Nifty.