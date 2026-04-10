Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

Friday marked a significant slide for the dollar, its largest weekly drop since January, as investors offloaded safe assets amid optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire in the Gulf. This development comes after the dollar soared in March during tensions with Iran, sending oil prices skyrocketing and impacting stocks and gold.

The euro saw gains, surpassing its 200-day moving average, trading at $1.1694, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also rallied, each posting nearly 3% weekly advances. Sterling, too, surged 1.8% this week. The direction of the markets now hinges on anticipated talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad this weekend.

Minimal movement was observed in Asia's trading session on Friday, though U.S. inflation data remains poised to impact market trajectories. Concerns remain as the ceasefire is considered delicate, with market sentiments cautious about the outcome of the upcoming peace discussions. Meanwhile, China's yuan marks its most substantial weekly rise in 15 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)