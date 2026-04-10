Left Menu

Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

The dollar is experiencing its largest weekly drop since January as investor optimism rises about a potential ceasefire holding in the Gulf, leading them to sell safe assets. The euro, Australian, and New Zealand dollars have gained against the dollar, while the yen and U.S. dollar index remain steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:06 IST
Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Friday marked a significant slide for the dollar, its largest weekly drop since January, as investors offloaded safe assets amid optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire in the Gulf. This development comes after the dollar soared in March during tensions with Iran, sending oil prices skyrocketing and impacting stocks and gold.

The euro saw gains, surpassing its 200-day moving average, trading at $1.1694, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also rallied, each posting nearly 3% weekly advances. Sterling, too, surged 1.8% this week. The direction of the markets now hinges on anticipated talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad this weekend.

Minimal movement was observed in Asia's trading session on Friday, though U.S. inflation data remains poised to impact market trajectories. Concerns remain as the ceasefire is considered delicate, with market sentiments cautious about the outcome of the upcoming peace discussions. Meanwhile, China's yuan marks its most substantial weekly rise in 15 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns: Sources.

Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, r...

 India
2
Djibouti's Presidential Election: Stability or Democratic Backsliding?

Djibouti's Presidential Election: Stability or Democratic Backsliding?

 Somalia
3
Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win

Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win

 India
4
Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.

Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospita...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026