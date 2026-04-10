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Dubai Flight Cap Hurts Indian Airlines Amid Regional Tensions

Dubai's flight restrictions due to the Iran crisis have severely impacted Indian airlines, allowing only one daily flight to its airports till May 31. This has caused significant financial concerns for Indian carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, which had planned more frequent flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:27 IST
Dubai Flight Cap Hurts Indian Airlines Amid Regional Tensions

Dubai has imposed flight restrictions on foreign airlines, permitting just one daily trip to its airports until May 31, igniting revenue loss concerns for Indian carriers. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged India to appeal the decision, warning of substantial financial repercussions.

Indian airlines, already pressured by high fuel costs and routing changes, face an uneven playing field as Dubai's restrictions do not apply to its own airlines. The FIA has suggested reciprocal caps on Dubai carriers if the restrictions aren't lifted.

According to Cirium, Indian airlines heavily rely on the Dubai hub. The new cap significantly limits their operations, with carriers like IndiGo and Air India planning far more flights than the allowed frequency. Other global airlines have reduced their Dubai routes, opting for profitable Asia-Europe flights instead.

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