India's Economic Growth: A Resilient Path Amid Global Challenges
The Asian Development Bank forecasts India's GDP growth to remain robust at 6.9% in the current fiscal year and rise to 7.3% next year, driven by strong domestic demand. However, a prolonged Middle East conflict could pose economic challenges. Inflation may more than double to 4.5% this year.
- Country:
- India
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has projected India's GDP growth to stay robust at 6.9% for the current fiscal year, with a rise to 7.3% expected in the next, fueled by strong domestic demand.
However, ADB warns that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could hinder India's macroeconomic performance by elevating energy prices and affecting trade flows and remittances. Inflation is anticipated to more than double, from 2.1% in 2025-26 to 4.5% this year, primarily due to increasing food prices and global oil costs.
Despite global challenges, India's growth is expected to remain resilient, aided by easing financing conditions and lower US tariffs on Indian products. Nevertheless, ADB stresses the importance of sound macroeconomic policies and targeted measures to safeguard vulnerable households from inflationary pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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