Maiden Forgings Achieves Record Production and Revenue in FY26
Maiden Forgings Limited achieves record production and revenue growth in FY26, bolstered by operational efficiencies and expanding government segment presence. New facility construction marks infrastructure progress, aiming to enhance production scalability and efficiency for future growth.
- Country:
- India
Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), a prominent name in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has reported a robust performance for the fiscal year 2026. The company's production soared to a record 35,546 MT, marking an impressive 11.5% growth compared to the previous year.
Riding on the back of improved operational efficiencies and stable demand, MFL's revenue for the fiscal year climbed over ₹233 crores, reflecting a substantial 9.5% year-on-year increase. The company's strategic focus on timely executions and expanding its footprint in both industrial and government-linked segments were key drivers for this growth.
In a significant move, MFL bolstered its presence in the B2G segment by associating with prominent government and defense organizations. Meanwhile, the firm is actively expanding its infrastructure, with a new manufacturing facility set to commence operations by Q1 FY27, aiming to further boost production and operational efficiencies.