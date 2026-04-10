Maiden Forgings Achieves Record Production and Revenue in FY26

Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), a prominent name in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has reported a robust performance for the fiscal year 2026. The company's production soared to a record 35,546 MT, marking an impressive 11.5% growth compared to the previous year.

Riding on the back of improved operational efficiencies and stable demand, MFL's revenue for the fiscal year climbed over ₹233 crores, reflecting a substantial 9.5% year-on-year increase. The company's strategic focus on timely executions and expanding its footprint in both industrial and government-linked segments were key drivers for this growth.

In a significant move, MFL bolstered its presence in the B2G segment by associating with prominent government and defense organizations. Meanwhile, the firm is actively expanding its infrastructure, with a new manufacturing facility set to commence operations by Q1 FY27, aiming to further boost production and operational efficiencies.