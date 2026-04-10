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Global Currencies Stir as Ceasefire Boosts Market Sentiment

The dollar remains stable, poised for its largest weekly drop since January, due to optimism surrounding a ceasefire in the Gulf that could resume oil shipping. The euro and other currencies have strengthened, but the market's direction may depend on weekend peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:24 IST
Global Currencies Stir as Ceasefire Boosts Market Sentiment
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The U.S. dollar steadied on Friday, eyeing its biggest weekly decline since January. Investors exhibited renewed optimism over a potential resumption of oil shipments following a tenuous ceasefire in the Gulf.

This week, the euro rose 1.4% to $1.1687, while the British pound surged 1.7% to $1.3418, as market players exited safe assets. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each gained almost 3% against the dollar amid the optimistic climate.

Market attention now shifts to weekend peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad. The outcome could influence currency trends, with a successful dialogue potentially discouraging demand for the dollar. The fragile ceasefire has brought temporary calm, but its sustainability remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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