Global Currencies Stir as Ceasefire Boosts Market Sentiment

The U.S. dollar steadied on Friday, eyeing its biggest weekly decline since January. Investors exhibited renewed optimism over a potential resumption of oil shipments following a tenuous ceasefire in the Gulf.

This week, the euro rose 1.4% to $1.1687, while the British pound surged 1.7% to $1.3418, as market players exited safe assets. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each gained almost 3% against the dollar amid the optimistic climate.

Market attention now shifts to weekend peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad. The outcome could influence currency trends, with a successful dialogue potentially discouraging demand for the dollar. The fragile ceasefire has brought temporary calm, but its sustainability remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)