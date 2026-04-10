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Dubai Flight Restrictions Spark Revenue Loss Fears for Indian Carriers

Dubai has limited foreign airlines to one daily flight to its airports until May 31, due to the Iran crisis, affecting carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet. The restrictions, perceived as unfairly benefiting Dubai-based airlines, threaten significant revenue losses and operational challenges for Indian airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:26 IST
Dubai Flight Restrictions Spark Revenue Loss Fears for Indian Carriers

Dubai has imposed restrictions on foreign airlines, limiting them to just one daily flight to its airports until the end of May. This decision, driven by the ongoing Iran crisis, has sparked concerns of revenue losses among Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, which had planned more flights than carriers from other nations.

The Federation of Indian Airlines has urged the Indian government to persuade Dubai to lift these curbs. Failing that, they suggested reciprocal measures against Dubai-based carriers such as Emirates and flydubai. Currently, Indian airlines are already grappling with high fuel costs and restricted airspace due to regional tensions.

In a private communication, Dubai Airports confirmed the restrictions, stating that carriers would be permitted one rotation per day at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. This move, interpreted as unfair by Indian airlines, could lead to substantial revenue losses by impacting the extensive schedules of Indian carriers significantly more than other international airlines.

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