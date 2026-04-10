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Gadkari Calls for Complete Land Acquisition in Highway Projects

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stresses the need for 100% land acquisition before greenlighting national highway projects, addressing obstacles like land acquisition and clearances. He also blames poor project report preparation for subpar highways and calls for improved practices in the construction industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:01 IST
Gadkari Calls for Complete Land Acquisition in Highway Projects
Highway Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has underscored the importance of ensuring complete land acquisition before approving national highway projects, highlighting it as a significant obstacle in road construction.

Speaking at the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards & Exhibitions on Viksit Bharat 2047, Gadkari revealed that the ministry possesses highway assets worth Rs 15 lakh crore available for monetization. However, persistent challenges like land acquisition, forest, and environment clearance remain major issues for highway projects.

Gadkari attributed the poor quality of highways to inadequate project report preparation, urging retired NHAI officials to leverage their expertise in detail-oriented project planning to enhance construction quality and reduce costs without compromising standards.

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