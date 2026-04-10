India and Qatar Strengthen Energy Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has embarked on a strategic two-day visit to Doha to enhance bilateral energy relations, amid ongoing regional tensions affecting supplies. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced his arrival on Friday, marking an important diplomatic engagement.

During his visit, Minister Puri held discussions with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages of solidarity to key Qatari leaders. These meetings underscored the urgent necessity for peaceful resolutions in the region, vital for restoring energy stability.

Puri's visit also seeks to bolster trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between the two nations while assessing impacts of the conflict on energy supplies. As QatarEnergy grapples with operational disruptions due to military attacks, both nations affirm their commitment to unhindered commerce and navigational freedoms to maintain global supply chains. The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of Qatar's role as a major natural gas supplier to India.