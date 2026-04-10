Dollar Dips Amid Optimism Over Gulf Ceasefire
The dollar experienced a significant weekly drop, the largest since January, as investors shifted away from safe assets due to optimism that a ceasefire in the Gulf will facilitate oil shipping. This shift has led to a rally in other currencies, with market attention now focused on upcoming peace talks.
The dollar tumbled on Friday, marking its largest weekly decline since January, as investors shed safe-haven assets fueled by hopes that oil shipments would resume following a tentative ceasefire in the Gulf. Previously, the dollar soared in March as U.S. and Israeli conflicts with Iran spiked oil prices and adversely impacted stocks and gold.
Investor sentiment shifted following the fragile ceasefire agreement on Tuesday. The euro surged 1.6% this week, trading at $1.1712, while the pound soared 1.9% this week to $1.344. The Australian and New Zealand dollars also saw significant boosts, nearing a 3% rise against the U.S. dollar.
U.S. inflation data due later may shift market directions, but this largely hinges on the outcome of U.S.-Iran peace talks in Islamabad this weekend. Strategist Jason Wong highlighted that the reduced risk stemming from the ceasefire lifted sentiment, though the truce remains unstable.
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