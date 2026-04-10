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India Shines at Global Human Resource Conference: A New Era for Workforce Excellence

Blue Ocean Corporation hosted the International Human Resource Conference in New Delhi, emphasizing India's pivotal role in global workforce transformation and promoting its 'Education for All' mission. Keynote speakers highlighted India's potential in the talent economy, underscoring worldwide admiration for India's dynamic HR ecosystem and strategic growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:46 IST
India Shines at Global Human Resource Conference: A New Era for Workforce Excellence
Dr. Sathya Menon, Chairman & Managing Director of Blue Ocean Corporation with Ms. Amy Dufrane, CEO, HRCI. Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi was the center of global attention as Blue Ocean Corporation launched the International Human Resource Conference, showcasing India's surging influence in global human capital. Partnered with the HR Certification Institute, the event drew over 500 top HR figures, asserting India's strategic workforce advantage and its evolving role in the global talent economy.

HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane underscored India's crucial role in future workforce transformations, praising the country's ambition and commitment to excellence. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly emphasized the importance of empowering people and embracing change in a fast-paced, innovative environment, resonating with the conference's theme of 'HR in the Age of Disruptive Innovation'. Esteemed guests included Mr. Aman Puri and Mr. Pushpinder S. Puniha, adding weight to the prestigious event.

In a major announcement, Blue Ocean Corporation reinforced its 'Education for All' initiative, aligning with India's workforce empowerment agenda by providing access to professional certifications and skills development. Vice Chairman Abdul Azeez revealed the corporation's expansion plans across India, solidifying the nation's position as a future leader in the global talent economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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