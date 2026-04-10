Movie Magic Meets Real Estate: ASBL's 'Dacoit Deal' Revolutionizes Home Buying

In a groundbreaking move, ASBL has redefined real estate marketing by collaborating with the film DACOIT - A Love Story. This partnership presents home buyers with the 'Dacoit Deal,' promising a monthly income of Rs. 85,000 until December 2026. It's an innovative step to alleviate the financial strain often associated with home purchases.

Traditionally, purchasing a Rs. 2 Cr flat involves hefty upfront payments and immediate EMI obligations. However, ASBL Loft offers a solution with a 5% initial booking fee and a phased payment structure. The provision alleviates the financial burden, allowing buyers to earn before they even move in.

Located in the Financial District, ASBL Loft features premium 3 BHK homes, complete with modern amenities and smart layouts. This initiative aims to make home buying more accessible and financially viable. By integrating with a film, ASBL not only enhances its market appeal but also showcases a creative fusion of cinema and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)