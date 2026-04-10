PSX Surge Amid Eased Geopolitical Tensions
The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a significant gain, driven by eased geopolitical tensions and a promising ADB economic report. The KSE-100 Index rose by 1,400 points on Friday, buoyed by strong trading and investor confidence following a ceasefire between Iran and the US, and positive growth projections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a notable surge on Friday as the KSE-100 Index climbed by 1,400 points, reflecting eased geopolitical tensions.
Mid-day trading pushed the index to an intra-day high of 1,68,290 before it settled at 1,66,961 points, signaling investors' renewed confidence.
The surge comes on the heels of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, alongside an optimistic ADB report forecasting economic growth for Pakistan in the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)