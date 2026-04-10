PSX Surge Amid Eased Geopolitical Tensions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a notable surge on Friday as the KSE-100 Index climbed by 1,400 points, reflecting eased geopolitical tensions.

Mid-day trading pushed the index to an intra-day high of 1,68,290 before it settled at 1,66,961 points, signaling investors' renewed confidence.

The surge comes on the heels of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, alongside an optimistic ADB report forecasting economic growth for Pakistan in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)