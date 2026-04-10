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Transforming Gold Reserves: India's Path to a $41.5 Trillion Economy by 2047

India's household gold reserves surpass those of any other nation and if 2% is converted to financial assets annually, it could boost the GDP by $7.5 trillion by 2047. ASSOCHAM highlights the potential macroeconomic impact of this wealth in various segments of the Indian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:19 IST
Transforming Gold Reserves: India's Path to a $41.5 Trillion Economy by 2047
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India's household gold holdings have emerged as the largest globally, outpacing the reserves of other gold-rich economies. ASSOCHAM's recent report reveals that channeling a mere 2% of these holdings annually into financial assets could boost India's GDP by $7.5 trillion by 2047.

The report emphasizes that Indian households accumulate more gold than the top 10 central banks combined. By 2047, directing 40% of gold holdings into financial channels could significantly enhance GDP, taking it from a projected $34 trillion to $41.5 trillion, through compounded growth.

Estimated at $5 trillion, Indian household gold represents a substantial private wealth pool. ASSOCHAM advocates for integrating this gold into the formal economy, underpinning sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, and fostering economic development through monetization and gold-backed financial products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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