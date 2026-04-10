Mahindra & Mahindra Sells Stake in Turkish Foundry Business

Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Friday its decision to divest its stake in Erkunt Foundry, a subsidiary in the industrial manufacturing sector, to a consortium led by Hisarlar Makina Sanayi.

The sale was conducted through Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd, along with Erkunt Traktor Sanayii Anonim Sirketi. Together, they agreed to sell 99.04% of their shareholding in Erkunt Foundry.

This decision aligns with Mahindra's broader capital allocation framework. The sale, however, does not affect its ongoing tractor business in Turkey.