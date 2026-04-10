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Tragic Boat Accident in Vrindavan Claims Lives of Punjab Tourists

A boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized in Vrindavan's Yamuna river, resulting in 10 deaths and multiple missing people. The accident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the vessel struck a left-behind pontoon. Rescue operations are ongoing, involving the SDRF, NDRF, and local divers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
Tragic Boat Accident in Vrindavan Claims Lives of Punjab Tourists
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A tragic incident unfolded in Vrindavan on Friday as a boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna river, claiming at least 10 lives. The accident took place near Kesi Ghat, where the vessel drifted into deeper waters and struck a leftover pontoon structure.

Authorities report that the pontoon was part of a recently dismantled bridge, and efforts to locate the missing are still underway. The boat carried over two dozen tourists, and 16 to 17 individuals have been successfully rescued so far.

Rescue operations are being led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with the support of approximately 50 local divers. Officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, are on-site overseeing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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