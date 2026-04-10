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Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq Amidst Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Friday, driven by tech stocks despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Inflation data met expectations, influencing investor sentiment on Federal Reserve policies. The market remained optimistic amid a fragile truce between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:18 IST
Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq Amidst Middle East Tensions
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight upticks on Friday, lifted predominantly by strong tech stock performances. This comes amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, where ongoing conflict has injected uncertainty into global markets. March's inflation data aligned with forecasts, mitigating some investor concerns about economic destabilization.

U.S. consumer prices experienced their highest surge in almost four years this March, largely driven by increased oil prices due to the Middle Eastern conflict. Despite this inflationary pressure, traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve will refrain from interest rate cuts, responding instead to stabilized borrowing costs, a decision influenced by March's economic dynamics.

While tech stocks offered a cushion, weaknesses in the financial sector restricted broader gains in the market. As Wall Street embraced potentially record-breaking rises, the fluctuating geopolitical landscape and temporary ceasefires play a significant role in shaping investor strategies going forward.

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