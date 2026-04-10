Transparency and Timely Action Restore Port Operations Amid West Asia Crisis

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assessed port operations on Friday, with a focus on transparency in shipping-related charges during the ongoing West Asia crisis. He stressed that this situation must not be exploited for profiteering.

The minister highlighted how timely government interventions have addressed disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, clearing 90% of the cargo backlog and ensuring minimum trade impact. The Directorate General of Shipping was instructed to maintain transparency in all shipping charges.

Sonowal directed port authorities to expedite financial relief to stakeholders, including waivers on ground rent. Major ports have responded effectively to war-related halts, with coordinated logistical measures playing a key role in managing the backlog efficiently.