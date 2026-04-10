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Transparency and Timely Action Restore Port Operations Amid West Asia Crisis

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews port operations, emphasizing transparency in shipping charges amidst West Asia crisis. Timely government interventions cleared 90% cargo backlog, stabilizing trade. Port authorities are urged to ensure financial relief reaches stakeholders efficiently, as coordinated logistics address war-induced disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:01 IST
Transparency and Timely Action Restore Port Operations Amid West Asia Crisis
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assessed port operations on Friday, with a focus on transparency in shipping-related charges during the ongoing West Asia crisis. He stressed that this situation must not be exploited for profiteering.

The minister highlighted how timely government interventions have addressed disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, clearing 90% of the cargo backlog and ensuring minimum trade impact. The Directorate General of Shipping was instructed to maintain transparency in all shipping charges.

Sonowal directed port authorities to expedite financial relief to stakeholders, including waivers on ground rent. Major ports have responded effectively to war-related halts, with coordinated logistical measures playing a key role in managing the backlog efficiently.

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