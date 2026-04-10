Tragedy on Yamuna: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan

In a tragic incident on Friday, a boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat, Vrindavan, resulting in at least 10 casualties and several missing individuals.

The accident was due to the boat colliding with a floating pontoon, residual from a recently dismantled bridge. Authorities, including rescue teams, are striving to locate missing passengers amidst ongoing search efforts.

State leaders, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have taken cognizance of the tragedy, pledging full support for the victims and expediting relief efforts to aid survivors.