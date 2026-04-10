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India's Strategic Push in Critical Minerals Processing

India is advancing a scheme to process critical minerals, aiming to strengthen the supply chain for vital resources like lithium. Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal emphasized the scheme's importance in boosting EV battery resilience and announced exploration of mineral blocks in countries like Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:36 IST
India's Strategic Push in Critical Minerals Processing
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India is ramping up efforts to establish a robust processing chain for critical minerals, a move seen as essential for bolstering renewable energy and defense tech sectors. Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal revealed that the government scheme is nearing completion and will be a game-changer for the country's EV battery production.

Facing challenges in importing lithium due to lack of domestic processing capabilities, India plans to enhance its supply chain resilience. "The scheme for processing of critical mineral value chain is at an advanced stage," Goyal stated, highlighting its significant role in the resilience of the country's electric vehicle infrastructure.

Additionally, India is scouting for opportunities in international mineral block investments, including potential ventures in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Australia. The strategic moves signal India's commitment to becoming a net exporter of copper by next year, aligning with its broader clean energy transition goals.

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