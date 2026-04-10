Strengthening Maritime Frontiers: HAL Delivers Four Advanced Helicopters to Indian Coast Guard

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced the handover of four ALH Mk III Maritime Role helicopters to the Indian Coast Guard, marking a significant enhancement in the country's maritime capabilities. The formal event underscored HAL's commitment to meeting contractual delivery timelines.

The helicopters were handed over by the Office of the Regional Director, Aeronautical Quality Assurance (ORDAQA), and the Helicopter Division to the Coast Guard squadrons stationed in Kochi and Porbandar. This delivery is part of a broader agreement signed in March 2024 for nine such helicopters.

Previously, HAL had delivered 16 helicopters to the Coast Guard by 2022, and additional orders were placed in March 2026 for more units. The ALH Mk III (MR) variant, known for its advanced capabilities and technology, plays a vital role in various maritime operations including surveillance, search and rescue, and coastal security.